Global Interactive Whiteboard Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- The Global Interactive Whiteboard market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.29 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in government funding of the Education sector. The Global Interactive Whiteboard market has also been witnessing an increase in the significance of e-learning and virtual learning environments. However, lack of awareness and cost factors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Interactive Whiteboard Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it discusses the Global Interactive Whiteboard market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The scope of this report includes the Interactive Whiteboards, Personal Response Systems, and Collaborative Software segments. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include SMART Technologies Inc., Promethean World plc., DYMO/Mimio, and Polyvision.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents of the report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64978/global-interactive-whiteboard-market-2011-2015.html