Analysts forecast the Global Interactive Whiteboard market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for dynamic interactive learning. The Global Interactive Whiteboard market has also been witnessing the adoption of interactive whiteboards in e-learning and virtual learning environments. However, the lack of government funding in the Education sector could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Interactive Whiteboard Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Interactive Whiteboard market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Julong Educational Technology Co. Ltd., Promethean PLC, Smart Technologies Inc., and Vestel Group.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Egan TeamBoard Inc., eInstruction Corp., Fuzhou Returnstar Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Solutions America Ltd., Luidia Inc., Panasonic Corp., PolyVision Corp., QOMO HiteVision LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and TouchIT Technologies Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



