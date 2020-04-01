Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Interceptor missiles market demand is substantiated by a constant rise in airborne threats and favorable trends in military spending on a global scale. Rise in political insurgencies and cross border conflicts has prompted multiple countries to allocate substantial economic resources towards the enhancement of their military capabilities.



As per estimates, the global defense spending in 2018 was USD 1,822.0 billion, which depicted a 2.6% hike as compared to previous years. The U.S., Saudi Arabia, France, and China collectively constituted over 50% of the total share. Such an upward trend in military spending is a chief factor propelling interceptor missiles market trends.



As per an in-depth research report published by Global Market Insights, Inc., worldwide interceptor missiles market is set to exceed USD 8 billion by 2026.



The Interceptor missiles market in surface to air segment stood at USD 3 billion in 2018 and is likely to record a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2020-2026. These missile systems are utilized in both land and naval applications. Land-based interceptor missiles are experiencing massive demand owing to their superior operational capabilities and easy integration with various C4ISR systems.



Long-range interceptor missiles are set to experience heightened demand in the coming years on account of rising investments in long-range interceptor missiles by multiple countries. Although the previous years witnessed significant investments in short-range interceptor missiles, political unrest between nations such as the U.S., China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Russia is likely to alter the scenario. The aforementioned countries are investing heavily in long-range missiles to strengthen their military capabilities. As per estimates, the long-range interceptor missiles segment is expected to depict a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period.



North America is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to interceptor missiles market owing to the strong presence of major manufacturers and suppliers of defense equipment. Estimates suggest that North America Interceptor missiles market may record 6% CAGR through 2020-2026. Manufacturers in the region are establishing production facilities in APAC countries like India and China, given to the region's favorable policies supporting FDI (Foreign Direct Investments).



Companies are also partnering with APAC-based companies to gain manufacturing benefits. Moreover, substantial spending in the defense sector of North America and increasing need to upgrade existing missiles could improve the outlook of interceptor missiles market over the forecast period.



