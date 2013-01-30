Global Internet of Things Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Internet of Things market to grow at a CAGR of 32.67 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing number of connected devices. The Global Internet of Things market has also been witnessing increasing availability of IPv6. However, the security and privacy concerns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Internet of Things Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Internet of Things market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent SA, and Cisco Systems Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are ZTE Corp., Nokia Siemens Networks B. V, NEC Corp., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Broadcom Corp., Gemalto N.V., Sierra Wireless Inc., NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics N. V, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Hewlett-Packards Co., Amdocs Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group plc., RF Micro Devices Inc., Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., Google Inc., Pinterest, LinkedIn Corp., Yahoo Inc., Microsoft Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



