Global Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem Equipment Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Global Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 28.18 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing popularity of long-term evolution (LTE) services. The Global IMS Equipment market has also been witnessing an increase in IMS connections. However, the complications in maintaining centralized databases could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global IMS Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global IMS Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Ericsson Inc., ZTE Corp., Nokia Siemens Networks B.V., Alcatel-Lucent, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Tekelec Inc., Acme Packet Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Mavenir Systems Inc., BroadSoft Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corp., and GENBAND Inc.



