Global Interventional Radiology Market Outlook to 2024 - GE Healthcare, Siemens, Koninklijke Philips, Toshiba Medical Systems

The global interventional radiology market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate during forecast period. Interventional radiology is emerging as one of the most preferred diagnostic and therapeutic procedures owing to the advantages such as minimally invasiveness, accuracy, and short hospital stay.



Rise in awareness about early and preventive diagnosis and demand for non-surgical treatment alternatives on the global scale is also affecting the market growth. Growing application scope of interventional radiology is also expected to stimulate the market in the forecast period.



The global Interventional Radiology Market Size is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.



Increase in number of uterine fibroids cases among women is expected to increase the demand for interventional radiology in near future. Moreover, collaboration of various interventional radiology societies such as Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe, British Society of Interventional Radiology, and Société Française de Radiologie is expected to boost technological advancements and introduction of new products during forecast period.



Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) is anticipated to show substantial growth in the forth-coming years due to its high effectiveness. It ensures complete safety and is an ideal option for detection of diseases such as kidney, liver, and pelvic disorders. Similarly, magnetic resonance guidance offers real-time monitoring and temperature mapping without contacting ionizing radiation, helping surgeons with the surgery.



Segment by Key players:

- GE HEALTHCARE

- SIEMENS

- KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS

- TOSHIBA MEDICAL SYSTEMS

- HITACHI MEDICAL

- CARESTREAM HEALTH



Segment by Type:

- MRI System

- Ultrasound Imaging System

- CT Scanner

- Angiography System



Segment by Application:

- Cardiology

- Oncology

- Urology & Nephrology



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Interventional Radiology Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Interventional Radiology Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Interventional Radiology Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Interventional Radiology Market Forecast

4.5.1. Interventional Radiology Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Interventional Radiology Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Interventional Radiology Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Interventional Radiology Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Interventional Radiology Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. MRI System

5.3.2. Ultrasound Imaging System

5.3.3. CT Scanner

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Interventional Radiology Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Interventional Radiology Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Cardiology

6.3.2. Oncology

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Interventional Radiology Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Interventional Radiology Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Interventional Radiology Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Interventional Radiology Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Interventional Radiology Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



