Global Inverter Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Inverter market to grow at a CAGR of 5.82 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to address power imbalances. The Global Inverter market has also been witnessing the development of next-generation inverters. However, declining inverter prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Inverter Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Inverter market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Emerson Electric Co., Power-One Inc., Schneider Electric SA, and SMA Solar Technology AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Eaton Corp., Riello S.p.A, Toshiba Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., GE Co., TDK Corp., KACO New Energy GmbH, REFUsol GmbH, Siemens AG, Enphase Energy Inc., and Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



