Global Inverter Systems Market for Renewable Energy Will Grow at CAGR of 8.9% in 2018: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Global Inverter Systems market for Renewable Energy to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing solar energy consumption. The Global Inverter Systems market for Renewable Energy has also been witnessing technological advancement in the market. However, the high maintenance cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global Inverter Systems Market for Renewable Energy 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Inverter Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are KACO New Energy Inc., Power-one Inc., Schneider Electric Co., and SMA Solar Technology AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A., Danfoss Solar Inverter, Eaton Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Enphase Energy Inc., Fronius International GmbH, GE Co., Jiangsu Zeversolar New Energy Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Proniso REFUsol GmbH, Riello S.p.A, Siemens AG, TDK Corp., and Toshiba Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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Table of Content



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Global Inverter Market

6.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Global Inverter Systems Market: Renewable vs. Others

6.3 Market Size and Forecast

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Global Inverter Systems Market for Renewable Energy by Application 2013

7.2 Global Inverter Systems Market for Renewable Energy by Application 2018

7.3 Global Inverter Systems Market for Renewable Energy by Solar PV

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Global Inverter Systems Market for Renewable Energy by Small Wind

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Global Inverter Systems Market for Renewable Energy by EV/HEVs

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast



8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global Inverter Systems Market for Renewable Energy by Geographical Segmentation 013

8.2 Global Inverter Systems Market for Renewable Energy by Geographical Segmentation 018

8.3 Inverter Systems for Renewable Energy Market in the EMEA Region

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Inverter Systems for Renewable Energy Market in the Americas

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.5 Inverter Systems for Renewable Energy Market in the APAC Region

8.5.1 Market Size and Forecast



9. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends



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