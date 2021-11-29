Global Investment Reaches $53 Billion in Q3

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- Insuretch is a burgeoning industry across the world and the US sector enjoyed a positive wave of funding in the third quarter of 2021. According to a recent report from Forrester Research Inc, global insurtech funding reached $53 billion in the third quarter of this year. This is in comparison to the same time period the year before where only $1.87 billion of insurtech funding was recorded. Of this increased amount, 70% was received by US insurtechs with the largest volume of funding being channeled into early-stage start-ups. In terms of Q4, the outlook remains strong and the forecast is bullish for the rest of the year. This positive forecast comes in part due to the interest from private equity investors appreciating the transformative appeal that insuretchs have. However, the year has not been without challenges, especially with respect to stock price volatility. As a result, there could be a surge in M&A activity to come.



Insurtech is an exciting field for those in insurance jobs USA right now. The sector is innovative, and expanding, and attracting investment and attention on a global level. Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector, providing expert support and guidance to those in insurance jobs USA as well as a range of other areas, including legal and compliance, quantitative research and trading, investment management, financial technology and commodities. The firm works with a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to create options for enterprises of all sizes, from agile start-ups to international institutions. Key to this has been the development of a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as the network of contacts that the firm has built with organizations all over the world. Selby Jennings is able to provide extensive support for insurance jobs USA as the firm has a reach that extends across the country to locations including including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco.



Alongside this vast nationwide network, the USA team at Selby Jennings is also part of a global workforce of 1,000+. This creates a whole other dimension to the way that the firm can support clients and candidates and a truly cross-border service. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Selby Jennings understands that talent drives growth and so invests heavily in its own people. Consultants are consistently trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Alongside insurance jobs USA there are also many other roles in banking and financial services available via Selby Jennings today, including Corporate Development Associate, Special Situations Investment Associate [Renewables] and Private Credit Associate.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.