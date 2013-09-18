Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Iodine Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Iodine market to grow at a CAGR of 3.56 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand for iodine from developing countries. The Global Iodine market has also been witnessing an increase in the production capacities of major iodine producers. However, the increasing capital expenditure required for iodine production could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Iodine Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, North America, Western Europe, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Iodine market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Iofina plc, ISE Chemicals Corp., Sirocco Mining, and Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are ACF Minera S.A., Campania de Salitre y Yodo de Chile (Cosayach), and Godo Shigen Sangyo Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Iofina plc, ISE Chemicals Corp., Sirocco Mining, and Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A., ACF Minera S.A., Campania de Salitre y Yodo de Chile (Cosayach), and Godo Shigen Sangyo Co. Ltd.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142375/global-iodine-market-2012-2016.html