According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global IoT In Manufacturing Market Analysis, 2020", the Global IoT In Manufacturing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 29% during 2020-25.The Global Internet of Things (IoT) In Manufacturing market is growing at an astronomical rate owing to the factors such as surging deployment of IoT in different verticals is increasing at a high rate in order to make a safer workplace by monitoring the hazardous activities along with this it also reduces the operating costs and product cycle. Besides this, the burgeoning demand for centralized monitoring and predictive maintenance in manufacturing infrastructure, launch of connected operational intelligence and boost in the adoption of cloud environment convergence in Operational Technology (OT) is placing a strong impact on the growth of the market.



Based on Service, Managed services is gaining pace at a high rate in the Global IoT manufacturing market on account snowballing adoption of these services in the developed countries, such as the US and Canada. Due to its on-time deliveryand reduction in capital and operating expenditures it plays a huge role in the deployment of IoT in manufacturing solutions.

The report also provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global IoT in Manufacturing Market.



North America dominated the global IoT in Manufacturing market in 2019 and is expected to remain the dominant region by 2025 due to the early adoption of advanced IoT technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality in various manufacturing industries such as aerospace, automotive etc. Furthermore, the boosting digitization in manufacturing, increasing start-ups in SME sentwined with surging government funding and launch of innovation technologies in IoT technologies is positively influence the market growth of the IoT in manufacturing market in this region.



The key players with a considerable market share in the Global IoT In Manufacturing market are IBM, Cisco Systems, PTC, Microsoft, General Electric, SAP, Siemens AG, Bosch, Zebra Technologies, etc.



