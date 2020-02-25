Global IoT Insurance Market Emerging Trends, Strong Annual Sales and Explosive Growth : Oracle, Allianz, Google, SAP, Cisco

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- The Global IoT Insurance market report endows with the basic information about industry, definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview and international market analysis. This market report make available the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. As per this report, the market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period to 2025. It also gives widespread study about different market segments and regions. The IoT Insurance market underlines the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape with the help of SWOT analysis.



- Google,



- Lemonade,



- SAP,



- IBM,



- Cisco,



- Oracle,



- Allianz





Global IoT Insurance Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 324.94 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 65.8% in the forecast period By 2026. this rise in market value can be attributed to improvement in the insurance model as well as start-ups.



Market Drivers:



There is improvement in the insurance model as well as startups is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.



There is rise in adoption in both developed and developing economy is also driving the market.



There is increase in demand regarding value added services and cloud platform startups is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.



Market Restraints:



Risk of data privacy is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth



Competitive Landscape and IoT Insurance Market Share Analysis



IoT Insurance market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to IoT Insurance market.



Market Segmentation



By Type (Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Others), Application (Automotive and Transportation, Home and Commercial Buildings, Life and Health, Business and Enterprise, Consumer Electronics and Industrial Machines, Travel, Agriculture), Geography



Regional and Country-level Analysis



To comprehend Global IoT Insurance market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide IoT Insurance market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.



South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.



Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.



Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.



Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Key Market Competitors: IoT Insurance Industry



Few of the major competitors currently working in IoT Insurance market are as Google Inc. (U.S.), Lemonade Inc. (U.S.) SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S), Zonoff Inc. (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), LexisNexis (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Hippo Insurance(U.S.), Lemonade Inc.(U.S.) Microsoft inc. (US). Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland). Berkshire Hathaway Inc.(US), Allianz (Germany), Concirrus(UK), Genpact(US) and others.



Global IoT Insurance Market Methodology



Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this IoT Insurance report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.



This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve 'completeness' and 'confirmation' of data using multiple methods



Market Dynamics:



Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview



What Porter's Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?



Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.



Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.



Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.



Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.



Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.



Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.



Key Developments in the Market:



TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 IoT Insurance Market, By Type



7 IoT Insurance Market, By Organization Size



8 IoT Insurance Market Analysis, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



