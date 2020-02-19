Global IoT Sensors Market 2020 to Sees Unbelievable Growth of +36.3% by 2026 : Sierra Wireless, Moxa, TE Connectivity, Honeywell International 

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- The global IoT Sensors business report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Moreover, this research report highlights numerous industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of the manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. Keeping in mind the customer requirement, this finest IoT Sensors market research report is constructed with the professional and in-depth study of ICT industry. Gaining valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help achieve business goals.



Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are



- Texas Instruments,



- Siemens Healthcare,



- NXP Semiconductors,



- STMicroelectronics,



- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, and others





Global IoT sensor market is projected to register a CAGR of 36.3% in the forecast period to 2026.



If you are involved in the IoT Sensors industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Sensor Type [Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Flow Sensors, Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Proximity Sensors, Touch Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Motion Sensors, Magnetometers, Image Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Occupancy Sensors (Image Processing Occupancy Sensors, Intelligent Occupancy Sensors), Light Sensors & RADAR Sensors and CO2 Sensors], Technology [Wired (Modbus, Ethernet, Lonworks, KNX, Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) and Wireless (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, ZigBee, NFC, 6lowpan, Wireless-Hart (Whart), Z-Wave, Process Field Bus (Profibus), Dect-Ule, Thread, Enocean and Others], Vertical [Industrial (Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Transportation, Smart Agriculture, Energy), Commercial (Retail, Aerospace & Defence, Logistics & Supply Chain, Corporate Offices, Financial Institutes and Entertainment), and Consumer (Wearable Electronics, Home Automation and Smart City)]



Competitive Landscape and IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis



IoT Sensors market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to IoT Sensors market.



Recent developments:



In December 2018, GE announced to launch an independent company which will be only focused on comprehensive Industrial IoT with an initial investment of USD 1.2 billion. This will enable company to expand its IoT market.



In December 2018, Sierra Wireless IoT Services has been selected by Security Alarms & Co. for smart home security solutions which will enable highly resilient cellular connectivity



In October2018, Bosch partnerships with Huawei in china to make the Iot suit software of bosch on Huawei cloud. This will give a boost to bosch in Asian market.



In August 2018, siemens acquired mendix to strengthen its digital business. The acquisition of mendix was of around 0.6 billion euros. The major objective of this acquisition was to strengthen industrial IoT application development.



Key Market Competitors: IoT Sensors Industry



Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Sierra Wireless, Inc., Moxa Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Skyworks Solution Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, IBM, Sensata Technologies, Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



Global IoT Sensors Market Methodology



Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this IoT Sensors report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.



This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve 'completeness' and 'confirmation' of data using multiple methods



Market Dynamics:



Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview



What Porter's Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?



Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.



Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.



Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.



Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.



Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.



Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.



Key Insights that Study is going to provide:



The 360-degree IoT Sensors overview based on a global and regional level



Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players



Competitors - In this section, various IoT Sensors industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.



A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]



Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.



A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants



Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations



Supply and Consumption - In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the IoT Sensors Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part



Production Analysis - Production of the IoT Sensors is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various IoT Sensors Market key players is also covered.



Sales and Revenue Analysis - Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the IoT Sensors Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.



Other analyses - Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the IoT Sensors Market



Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.



May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Pipeline Analysis



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



To comprehend Global IoT Sensors market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide IoT Sensors market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.



South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.



Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.



Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.



Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



