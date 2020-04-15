Global IoT Sensors Market Report: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast in This Composites Market to 2026 : Texas Instruments (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Broadcom (

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- IoT has a huge potential, the data privacy and security is a major concern. The IoT market is a completely data-driven concept. IoT-enabled devices and sensors generate a huge volume of data per second. Companies and organizations use various sensors to monitor this data and also make decisions based on this data. As they depend more on machine-generated data for real-time business processes, it is necessary to ensure the authenticity of the data and security, resilience, and reliability of these devices that collect data. As IoT connects numerous devices, it provides more decentralized entry points for malware. If the IOT devices are poorly secured, then cyber attackers may use them as entry points to cause harm to other devices in the network.



The Global IoT Sensors Market was valued at USD 8.25 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 62.68 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.6%, during the forecast period, 2020–2026. IoT sensors provide a wide range of applications in tracking, security, safety and detecting in different industries. This is the key factor responsible for driving the market.



With the growing technology, the rate of data intrusions is also increasing rapidly. The IoT platforms are newly developed, and there is a lack of security standards. This acts as a major hindrance for the growth of the IoT sensors market because enterprise data security is highly important while developing analytics solutions for several vertical-specific applications. Moreover, there are many data security standards that need to be followed for the analysis of large-scale data. If these standards are not considered, it would result in tampering of data and ultimately raise doubts on the authenticity of results generated via analytics platform. In the IoT ecosystem, the data is generated from both machines and humans; when it comes to personal data such as patient details or financial details, security is on the top priority that cannot be compromised.



Segment by Key players:

- Texas Instruments (US)

- TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

- Broadcom (US)

- NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

- STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

- Bosch Sensortec (Germany)

- TDK (Japan)



Segment by Type:

- Pressure Sensors

- Temperature Sensors

- Humidity Sensors

- Flow Sensors

- Accelerometers

- Gyroscopes

- Proximity Sensors

- Touch Sensors

- Acoustic Sensors

- Motion Sensors

- Magnetometers

- Image Sensors

- Inertial Sensors

- Occupancy Sensors



Segment by Technology:

- Wired

- Modbus

- Ethernet

- Lonworks

- KNX

- Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

- Wireless

- Wi-Fi

- Bluetooth

- RFID

- ZigBee

- NFC

- 6lowpan

- Wireless-Hart (Whart)

- Z-Wave

- Process Field Bus (Profibus)

- Dect-Ule

- Thread

- Enocean



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Iot Sensors Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Iot Sensors Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Iot Sensors Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Iot Sensors Market Forecast

4.5.1. Iot Sensors Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Iot Sensors Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Iot Sensors Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Iot Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Iot Sensors Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Iot Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Iot Sensors Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Iot Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Iot Sensors Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Iot Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Iot Sensors Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Iot Sensors Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



