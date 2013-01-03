Global IP Automation Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global IP Automation market to grow at a CAGR of 26.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for improved management of IP address space. The Global IP Automation market has also been witnessing an increase in number of bundled solutions. However, constantly evolving market requirements could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global IP Automation Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global IP Automation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Alcatel-Lucent, BlueCat Networks Inc., BT Diamond, Infoblox Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: EfficientIP, Men and Mice Inc., Nixu Software Ltd., and Nominum Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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