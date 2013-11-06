Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Equipment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global IP Multimedia Subsystem market to grow at a CAGR of 20.8 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing deployments of LTEs. The Global IP Multimedia Subsystem market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for VoIP. However, the huge cost of migration from existing to NGN architecture could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global IP Multimedia Subsystem market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent SA, Ericsson, Genband Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Siemens and Networks Oy, and ZTE Corp.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Acme Packet Inc., BroadSoft Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., NEC Corp., and Tekelec Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Alcatel-Lucent SA, Ericsson, Genband Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Siemens and Networks Oy, ZTE Corp., Acme Packet Inc., BroadSoft Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., NEC Corp., Tekelec Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145394/global-ip-multimedia-subsystem-equipment-market-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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