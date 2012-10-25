New Telecom and Computing market report from Markets and Markets: "Global IR Imaging Market (2012 - 2017) - Forecast, Trend & Analysis - Segmentation by Spectrum Range [SWIR, MWIR, LWIR & FWIR cameras], Applications [Commercial, Military & Defense, Industrial, Medical Imaging, Automotive, Others] & Geograp"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Global IR imaging market is expected to witness good growth as it is being accepted across the geographies for various applications. In 2011, the market for North America emerged as the biggest one with respect to IR camera and is expected to stay on the top during the forecasted period. However, our research says that two main IR camera end-user applications in North America; namely commercial and military and defense are relatively mature industries; thus the growth is expected to remain on a lower side. IR cameras have not yet penetrated in geographical regions other than North America, thereby leaving a lot of scope for commercial application to grow. Continuously flourishing economy of China is expected to be the reason for this high growth as it is the second largest economy in the world after the U.S. Apart from automotive applications, oil and gas and commercial applications are also expected to contribute significantly to the total IR imaging market in the APAC.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The overall IR imaging market is divided into two major sub-markets, namely - thermography and vision enhancement applications. FLIR Systems (U.S.) is the only one player operating in both the above-mentioned markets and holds the top rank. It holds nearly 65% of the total market share of IR imaging market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecasted period. There is a trend of vertical integration in IR imaging market and nearly all the top players follow the same trend. Companies such as FLIR Systems (U.S.), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), and Samsung Techwin (South Korea) are few of the key players in the global IR Imaging market with regards to commercial vision application; whereas FLIR Systems (U.S.) and Fluke Corporation (U.S.) are the prominent players in global IR Imaging market for thermography application.
For the IR imaging market; development of high speed infrared cameras, rapidly decreasing cost, and continuous development in uncooled microbolometer are acting as drivers. Lack of penetration in geographical regions other than North America and availability of competing technology are acting as restraints. Applications of uncooled IR camera for Remote Sensing and Hyperspectral Imaging will provide opportunities for IR imaging market. Besides, this research reveals that manufacturers whose IR camera meets all the essential criteria required by automotive and security application will lead the market.
Scope of the report
This IR imaging market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of Applications; the different types cameras based on sensitivity of particular spectrum range, and geographical analysis. Market segmentation also includes forecasting revenue and analyzing trends in the global IR imaging market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Telecom and Computing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Laser Technology Market by Types (Fiber Laser, CO2 Laser, Solid-state Laser, Excimer Laser, Dye Laser, Diode Laser) & Applications - Global Forecast and Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Industrial Robotics Market - Global Forecast & Analysis By Applications, Functions, Product & Geography (2012 - 2017)
- Thin Film & Printed Battery Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices (Discretes & ICs) Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2022)
- World Sensors Market in Healthcare Applications (2012-2017), Global Forecast & Analysis - Segmentation by Type of Sensor, Monitoring, Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Drug Discovery & Delivery Applications, Geographical & Country-wise Markets
- Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (Ip) Market (2012 - 2017) Global Forecasts & Analysis
- Video Surveillance As A Service Market [By Service (Hosted, Managed, Hybrid) & Components (Camera, Storage, Server, Video Analytics), Application & Geography] - Global Forecast & Analysis (2012-2017)
- Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Motion Sensors Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 - 2016) By Technology, Application Types , and Products
- Three-Dimensional Integrated Circuit & Through-Silicon Via Interconnects Market - Global Forecast & Trend Analysis (2011 - 2016) By Technology, Products & Applications