"Global Iron Ore Mining" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Global Iron Ore Mining", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- This industry consists of firms that mine iron-bearing ores (primarily hematite, magnetite and taconite). In addition to ore extraction, mining includes the development of mine sites and the processing of ore mined into a concentrate or pellet form. The iron ore and iron ore pellets are then sold as an input to blast furnace steel production.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BHP Billiton Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Fundo De Investimentos Em Acoes Bb Caretita Ativa I, ArcelorMittal, Metalloinvest Management Company LLC
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Iron Ore Mining Market in Europe to 2020 - Abundant Reserves and Global Demand for Steel Likely to Drive Production
- Iron Ore Mining Market in North America to 2020 - Demand for Steel in the US to Boost Regional Iron Ore Production
- Iron Ore Mining Market in Asia-Pacific to 2020 - Interplay Between Regional Demand for Steel and Iron Production Shapes the Competitive Landscape
- Iron Ore Mining Market in South and Central America to 2020 - Infrastructure and High Quality Reserves Provide Incentives for Regional Exports
- The Chinese Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Russian Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Brazilian Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Canada Iron Ore Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- The Indian Iron Ore Mining Industry to 2015: Market Profile
- The Chilean Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016