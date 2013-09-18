Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Islamic Banking Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Islamic Banking market to grow at a CAGR of 21.43 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the tremendous growth in the Global Halal Food industry. The Global Islamic Banking market has also been witnessing the development of sophisticated regulatory framework. However, the intense competition from conventional banks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Islamic Banking Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East; it also covers the Global Islamic Banking market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Al Rajhi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Baraka Bank, and Maybank Islamic Berhad.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Al Rajhi Bank, Bank Mellat, Bank Melli Iran, Bank Sadarat Iran, Bank Tejarat, Kuwait Finance House K.S.C and Subsidiaries, and Malayan Banking Berhad.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Al Rajhi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Baraka Bank, and Maybank Islamic Berhad, Al Rajhi Bank, Bank Mellat, Bank Melli Iran, Bank Sadarat Iran, Bank Tejarat, Kuwait Finance House K.S.C and Subsidiaries, and Malayan Banking Berhad.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142389/global-islamic-banking-market-2012-2016.html