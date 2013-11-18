Global Isolation and Safety Valve Market Will Grow at CAGR of 4.5% by 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Global Isolation and Safety Valve market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing growth in the Oil and Gas industry. The Global Isolation and Safety Valve market has also been witnessing the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the low profit margin for the vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Isolation and Safety Valve Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Isolation and Safety Valve market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Crane Co., Flowserve Corporation, Tyco International Ltd., and Weir Group PLC.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Curtiss Wright Corporation, and Velan Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

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