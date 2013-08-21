Global IT Management as a Service Market Trends and Forecast Report 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Global IT Management-as-a-Service (ITMaaS) market to grow at a CAGR of 34.29 percent over the period 2012-2016. The increasing number of employees using personal technology devices in the workplace is one of the key factors contributing to this market growth. The Global ITMaaS market has also been witnessing increased popularity of ITMaaS among small and medium-sized enterprises. However, risk associated with multi-tenancy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global ITMaaS Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global ITMaaS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., and ServiceNow Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Cherwell Software LLC, Entrada Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hornbill Corp., IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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