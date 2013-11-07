Global IT Security Spending Market Expected to Reach CAGR of 9.29% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Global IT Security Spending market to grow at a CAGR of 9.29 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to improve the quality of protection. The Global IT Security Spending market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for cloud-based security solutions. However, the high cost of implementation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global IT Security Spending Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global IT Security Spending market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., EMC Corp., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Juniper Networks Inc., McAfee Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sourcefire Inc., Symantec Inc., and Trend Micro Inc.Other vendors mentioned in the report are Akamai Technologies Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Citrix Syatem Inc., Dell SonicWALL, F5 Networks Inc., Radware Ltd., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Trustwave Holdings Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



List Of Exhibit



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Components of IT Security

Exhibit 3: Implementation of IT Security Solutions

Exhibit 4: Global IT Security Spending Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 5: Segmentation of Global IT Security Spending Market

Exhibit 6: Global IT Security Spending Market by Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 7: Global IT Security Spending Market by Segmentation 2012-2016

Exhibit 8: Global IT Security Services Spending Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 9: Global IT Security Product Spending Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 10: Global IT Security Spending Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 11: Global IT Security Spending Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012-2016

Exhibit 12: IT Security Spending Market in the Americas 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 13: IT Security Spending Market in the EMEA Region 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 14: IT Security Spending Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 15: Business Segmentation of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 16: Business Segmentation of Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 17: Business Segmentation of EMC Corp.

Exhibit 18: Business Segmentation of Fortinet Inc.

Exhibit 19: Business Segmentation of Hewlett-Packard Co.

Exhibit 20: Business Segmentation of Juniper Networks Inc.

Exhibit 21: Business Segmentation of McAfee Inc.

Exhibit 22: Business Segmentation of Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Exhibit 23: Business Segmentation of Sourcefire Inc.

Exhibit 24: Business Segmentation of Symantec Corp.

Exhibit 25: Business Segmentation of Trend Micro Inc.



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