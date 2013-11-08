Global IT Security Spending Market: Global Industry Survey, Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Global IT Security Spending Market 2012 - 2016



Global IT Security Spending market to grow at a CAGR of 9.29 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to improve the quality of protection. The Global IT Security Spending market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for cloud-based security solutions. However, the high cost of implementation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global IT Security Spending Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global IT Security Spending market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., EMC Corp., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Juniper Networks Inc., McAfee Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sourcefire Inc., Symantec Inc., and Trend Micro Inc.Other vendors mentioned in the report are Akamai Technologies Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Citrix Syatem Inc., Dell SonicWALL, F5 Networks Inc., Radware Ltd., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Trustwave Holdings Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings

3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Description

6.1 Types of Threats

6.1.1 Trojan

6.1.2 Virus

6.1.3 Worms

6.1.4 Adware

6.1.5 Keylogger

6.1.6 Backdoor

6.1.7 Exploit

6.1.8 Botnet

6.1.9 Dropper

6.1.10 Phishing

6.1.11 Cookies

6.1.12 Bluesnarfing

6.1.13 Bluejacking

6.1.14 DDoS

6.1.15 Boot Sector Virus

6.1.16 Browser Hijackers

6.1.17 Mousetrapping

6.1.18 Obfuscated Spam

6.1.19 Pharming

6.1.20 Crimeware

6.1.21 SQL Injection

6.2 Components of IT Security

6.2.1 Network Security

6.2.2 Access Control

6.2.3 Business Continuity

6.2.4 Compliance

6.2.5 Confidentiality

6.2.6 Risk Assessment

6.3 Implementation of IT Security Solutions

6.3.1 On-Premise

6.3.2 Cloud-based

6.3.3 Hybrid

6.4 Regulations Against IT Security Threats

7. Market Landscape

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Segmentation of Global IT Security Spending Market

7.3.1 IT Security Spending Segmentation 2012

7.3.2 IT Security Spending Segmentation 2012-2016

7.4 Global IT Security Services Spending Market

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Global IT Security Product Spending Market

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.6 Five Forces Analysis



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