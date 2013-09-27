Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global IT Service Management (ITSM) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.30 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is that an increasing number of employees are using personal technology devices in workplace. The Global IT Service Management (ITSM) market has also been witnessing the increasing popularity of ITSM among SMEs. However, the lack of transparency in service level agreements could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global IT Service Management (ITSM) market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global IT Service Management (ITSM) market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies Inc., IBM Corp., and Hewlett-Packard Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Axios Systems, Cherwell Software LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., Compuware Corp., EMC Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., Oracle Corp., ServiceNow Inc., Symantec Corp., and VMware Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142859/global-it-service-management-itsm-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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