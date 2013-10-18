Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Market 2012-2016: ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Global IT Service Management (ITSM) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.30 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is that an increasing number of employees are using personal technology devices in workplace. The Global IT Service Management (ITSM) market has also been witnessing the increasing popularity of ITSM among SMEs. However, the lack of transparency in service level agreements could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-it-service-management-itsm-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global IT Service Management (ITSM) market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global IT Service Management (ITSM) market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies Inc., IBM Corp., and Hewlett-Packard Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Axios Systems, Cherwell Software LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., Compuware Corp., EMC Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., Oracle Corp., ServiceNow Inc., Symantec Corp., and VMware Inc.



Browse Other Reports By Technavio - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



Related Reports -



Global Field Service Management Market 2012-2016

(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-field-service-management-market-2012-2016-report.html)



Global Field Service Management market to grow at a CAGR of 4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rise in the demand for field service management solutions from small and medium-sized enterprises. The Global Field Service Management market has also been witnessing the emergence of software-as-a-service-based field service management solutions. However, high implementation costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Field Service Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Field Service Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Global Managed IT Service Market 2011-2015

(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-managed-it-service-market-2011-2015-report.html)



Global Managed IT Service market to grow at a CAGR of 19.64 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the significant cost reduction. The Global Managed IT Service market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of cloud services. Moreover, maintaining high growth levels could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Managed IT Service Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Managed IT Service market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



IT Service Market in China 2011-2015

(http://www.researchmoz.us/it-service-market-in-china-2011-2015-report.html)



Information Technology Service market in China to grow at a CAGR of 13 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing government support for IT initiatives. The IT Service market in China has also been witnessing consolidation of the IT Service market. However, acquiring and retaining talent could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



IT Service Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses only on China. It also covers the IT Service market in the China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz (http://www.researchmoz.us/) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/