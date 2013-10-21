Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global IT Services and BPO in Government Sector 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global IT Services and BPO in the Government sector to grow at a CAGR of 4.97 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the significant cost reduction. The Global IT Services and BPO in the Government sector has also been witnessing the emergence of social media. However, the issues pertaining to data security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global IT Services and BPO in Government Sector 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global IT Services and BPO market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are CapGemini S.A, IBM Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Computer Science Corp., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., Unisys Corp., and Xerox Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



CapGemini S.A, IBM Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Computer Science Corp., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., Unisys Corp., and Xerox Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144643/global-it-services-and-bpo-in-government-sector-2012-2016.html



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