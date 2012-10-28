Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in IT Industry.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global IT Service Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.04 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the emerging outsourcing destinations. The Global IT Service Market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of cloud services. Moreover, unstable global economic recovery could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global IT Service Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global IT Service Market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Accenture plc, Fujitsu Ltd., HP Co., and IBM Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Computer Sciences Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Xerox Corp., NTT Data Corp., NEC Corp., Capgemini S.A., Atos S.A., BT Global Services, Hitachi Ltd., Indra Sistemas S.A., Infosys Technologies Ltd., LogicaCMG plc, and SAP AG.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For further information please visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/global-it-services-market-2011-2015-report-565671