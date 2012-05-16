Global IT Spending in the Capital Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- The Global IT Spending in Capital market to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand for regulatory compliance. The Global IT Spending in Capital market has also been witnessing an upward trend owing to increased adoption of mobile computing. However, faltering economic growth in developed economies poses challenges to the growth of this market.



The Global IT Spending in Capital Market 2011–2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. It covers the landscape of the IT Spending in Capital Market for both buy-side and sell-side firms, and examines its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include IBM Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co. (HP), Fujitsu Ltd., and Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC).



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



