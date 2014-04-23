Global (IVA) Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Sandlerresearch.org adds Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.An IVA is a customized automated digital character, such as an avatar or a 3D animated persona, which provides information and service assistance to customers. An IVA provides assistance on wide range of topics such as company details including financial and investor-related details, product portfolios, and technology-related information. They provide better customer engagement when compared to customer executives. Enterprises can use IVAs to reduce investment in developing multiple customer contact centers because IVAs offer maximum revenue for minimum resources.



Analysts forecast the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market will grow at a CAGR of 39.32 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global IVA market has been segmented based on its geography namely the Americas, the EMEA region, and the APAC region. The report also highlights the top end user segments in the market.



Global IVA Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global IVA market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- Creative Virtual Ltd.

- eGain Corp.

- IntelliResponse Systems Inc.

- Next IT Corp.

- Nuance Communications Inc.



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Other Prominent Vendors

- Anboto

- Ecreation

- Eidoserve Inc.

- Inbenta Technologies Inc.

- Indisys Technology Group Corp

- Speak Toit

- Stanush Technologies

- Synthetix Ltd.

- The Selfservice Co.

- Vi-Clone Corp.

- Virtual Zone Ltd.



Market Driver

- Need to Automate Knowledge Management.



Market Challenge

- Difficulty in Integrating Knowledge Bases of IVAs and Enterprises.



Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Cloud-based IVAs.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?