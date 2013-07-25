Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of GlobalIVDProductsandTestMarket- StrategicVolumeandPricingAnalysis2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test market to grow at a CAGR of 4.33 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the significant growth of the IVD market in emerging countries. The market has also been witnessing a significant increase in the number of acquisitions of small and medium companies. However, the emergence of counterfeit or duplicate IVD products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global IVD Products and Test Market - Strategic Volume and Pricing Analysis 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Siemens Healthcare.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are 23andMe Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l., Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Alere Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Arrayit Diagnostics Inc, Astra Biotech GmbH, Axis-Shield plc, Beckman Coulter Inc., BG Medicine Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker BioSciences Corp., Caliper Life Sciences Inc., Celera Diagnostics LLC, Cepheid Inc., China Medical Technologies Inc., Dako A/S, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin S.p.A., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., ELITech SA, Enzo Biochem Inc., Epigenomics AG, Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc., GE Healthcare, Grifols SA, Horiba Ltd., Idaho Technology Inc., Illumina Inc., Innogenetics NV, Instrumentation Laboratory Company, International Technidyne Corp., Intrinsic Bioprobes Inc., IRIS International Inc., Life Technologies Corp., Linkage Biosciences Inc., Luminex Corp., Magellan Biosciences Inc., Millipore Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Medience Corp., Nanosphere Inc., Nanosphere Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., Novartis AG, OPTI Medical Systems Inc., OptiGene Ltd., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Phadia AB, Polymedco Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Quidel Corp., Radient Pharmaceuticals Corp., Radiometer A/S, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Seegene Inc., SensiGen LLC, Sequenom Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Spartan Bioscience Inc., Sysmex Corp., TessArae LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corp., Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., Transgenomic Inc., TrimGen Corp., Trinity Biotech plc, TrovaGene Inc., Ventana Medical Systems Inc., Veridex LLC, Vermillion Inc., Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd., and Werfen Life Group SA.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

