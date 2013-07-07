Global IVIG Market Report: 2013 Edition Research Report Published

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2013 -- With the swift progression in the field of biomedical/healthcare technology, companies operating in the healthcare/pharmaceutical/therapeutic industry are now surmounting in the respective realm. Also, on account of the escalating incidences of health related issues originating due to changing lifestyle and continuously changing surroundings, blood plasma industry’s growth is augmented, especially in the segment of immunoglobulins.



In order to address the unmet medical needs related to blood disorders, autoimmune diseases and liver function impairment among others, associated companies are coming up with novel and improved treatment options like IVIG, albumin, clotting factors etc. which are derived from human blood plasma.



Plasma is the liquid component of blood, constituting around 50% of the total blood volume. Plasma in itself is approximately 90% water, with the remaining 10% comprising of proteins, minerals, clotting factors, hormones, and immunoglobulins. Plasma is the raw material for the extraction of various proteins which are used for their therapeutic values. IgG is naturally manufactured by plasma cells in human body. IgG antibody, also known as immunoglobulin-G is a large Y-shaped protein employed by the body’s immune system for neutralizing foreign substances like viruses and bacteria.



Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is a blood plasma derivative administered intravenously. It comprises of pooled, polyvalent, IgG (immunoglobulin (antibody) G) extracted from the plasma of more than one thousand blood donors. The very blood plasma derivative is deployed mainly in the treatment of autoimmune disorders, immune deficiencies and acute infections. IVIG has been the key factor to drive the growth of plasma products industry. The demand for IVIG has been growing on account of its increased usage in the treatment of primary immunodeficiency as well as newer neurological indications.



The present report offers an analysis of the global IVIG market with a special focus on the IVIG market of the US. The market is characterized by fast pace developments in the clinical technology and testing methodology. Despite challenges like stringent regulations and high cost of treatment, the global IVIG market is all set to witness high growth in the coming years as a result of growing ageing population, increasing number of patients with bleeding disorder, and rising health expenditure. Furthermore, the competitive landscape of the industry is highlighted. The rivalry prevalent in the global IVIG plasma market is quite fierce with numerous local and global players contenting for the market share. On the global front, the key players are Baxter, CSL, and Grifols.



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables, and tests.



