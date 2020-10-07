New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The Global Joint Replacement Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Joint Replacement industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



The Global Joint Replacement Market size is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Certain factors such as the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, the rising cases of orthopedic injury, and an increasing geriatric population are expected to drive the market growth. Osteoarthritis plays a significant role in driving the joint replacement market. According to data provided by the Arthritis Foundation, nearly 54.4 million adults in the United States had doctor-diagnosed arthritis in 2017. Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis in the U.K., predicted to affect nearly 9 million people over the coming years. The surging expanding geriatric population and increasing orthopedic injuries are also anticipated to drive the joint replacement market over the forecast period.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Smith & Nephew, and Wright Medical Group, among others.



The Joint Replacement industry is segmented into:



Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Knee Replacement

Hip Replacement

Shoulder Replacement

Ankle Replacement

Others



Regional Outlook of Joint Replacement Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Joint Replacement market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Joint Replacement Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Joint Replacement sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Joint Replacement industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Joint Replacement industry

Analysis of the Joint Replacement market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Joint Replacement Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Joint Replacement industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



