Global Juice Report 2012: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Product Synopsis



Published by Canadean, the Global Juice Report 2012 provides a detailed analysis of the juice drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2015



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



The Global Juice Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global juice drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



After a minor recovery in 2010 the pure juice market dipped again last year returning to its previous downward trend. Volumes stood at 22 bn litres. The 2% drop equated to almost 500 million litres. However, development in the majority of regions still remained positive



For All Latest Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/latest



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



The market fall in 2011 was confined to only four regions - Australasia, East and West Europe, plus North America. Developing economies tended to enjoy continuing growth. But In spite of contracting demand North America and West Europe still accounted for two thirds of global volume



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



The Global Juice Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 81 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Juice Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the Juice category worldwide.



Key Features and Benefits



Dataincludesjuice consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, with forecasts to 2015.

Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts).

Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.

A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.

Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable,functional products and private label.



For All Reports Kindly visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



Key Market Issues



The juice category has come under undeniable pressure in recent years having suffered a succession of contractions since 2007.

Based on a country by country analysis Canadean predicts a slightly positive trend between 2012 and 2017 with annual grow running at around 1% over this period

Juice still outsells competing nectars but the gap is continually tightening. Price (and product acidity levels) tends to work in favor of nectars



Key Highlights



The global juice market is composed of an extensive array of flavor offerings but by far the most popular is orange which has claimed a fairly constant 46% of volume since 2007. Apple lies second with 18%. It too has seen its share stabilize. Amongst the other flavors vegetable/tomato and mixed fruits sit in close third and four position and are also seeing only limited share movement. Minor flavors are proving more dynamic

Almost half of all recorded juice volume is packed in cartons but board is under constant competitive threat especially from PET (polyethylene terephthalate) whose share had climbed to 28% in 2011, up from just 18% in 2006, representing actual volume growth of over 40%

Just under two thirds of volume is ambient juice. Much of the remaining volume is made up of chilled products. Only around 1% is frozen. There has been very little change in the status quo in more than five years. Ambient and frozen juices are generally cheaper than chilled but the latter are often perceived as providing better quality and are also more convenient than frozen

A steady 77% of juice volumes are sold through retail outlets. The category's premium image means it has a higher on-premise profile than nectars (at just 19%) but pure juice still only retains a 23% on-trade share indicating high take-home usage



To Buy A Copy Of This Report Kindly visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-juice-report-2012



Latest Reports:



Global Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Report 2012: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/154555

Global Squash/Syrups Report 2012: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/154556