Global Juice Report 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Canadean, "Global Juice Report 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, the Global Juice Report 2012 provides a detailed analysis of the juice drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2015
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Juice Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global juice drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
After a minor recovery in 2010 the pure juice market dipped again last year returning to its previous downward trend. Volumes stood at 22 bn litres. The 2% drop equated to almost 500 million litres. However, development in the majority of regions still remained positive
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The market fall in 2011 was confined to only four regions - Australasia, East and West Europe, plus North America. Developing economies tended to enjoy continuing growth. But In spite of contracting demand North America and West Europe still accounted for two thirds of global volume
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Juice Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 81 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Juice Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the Juice category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludesjuice consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, with forecasts to 2015.
Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts).
Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.
A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Key Market Issues
The juice category has come under undeniable pressure in recent years having suffered a succession of contractions since 2007.
Based on a country by country analysis Canadean predicts a slightly positive trend between 2012 and 2017 with annual grow running at around 1% over this period
Juice still outsells competing nectars but the gap is continually tightening. Price (and product acidity levels) tends to work in favor of nectars
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Beverage Industry
- Global Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: New Consumer Technology Solutions, Impact, Opportunities and Budgets
- Juice Market in East Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Juice Market in Latin America to 2017: Market Guide
- Juice Market in West Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Juice Market in Asia to 2017: Market Guide
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Food and Beverage Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence