Global Keyword Market 2021 Key Factors – TELCOR Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Esaote SpA

Global Point of Care Data Management Software Market Revenue to Triple Reaching $ Million by 2026
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2021 -- In point of care (POC), patients are provided with clinical health care treatments and healthcare products and services by the expertise. It is referred to as medical treatment or diagnostic tests performed near the patient or at the site with the immediate course of action with clinical decision-making. It is vital and crucial for medical professionals to manage all the data of their patients' tests and have fixed records for their regulatory compliances. POC data management systems are developed by several companies in maintaining patients records, which intensely helps the medical professionals and takes off some pressure, and provides ease in finding the documents. POC data management software also ensures that it helps the healthcare professionals by providing records without taking any extra time. It reduces the course of time taken and enhances effectiveness with records and an immediate course of action.
By Components :
Services
Software
Hardware
By delivery
Cloud base
Wed based
On-premise
By End User :
Hospital
Clinical Health Care Centers
Outpatient
Diagnostic center
Others
By Application :
Infectious Disease Devices
Hematology
Glucose Monitoring
Urinalysis
Coagulation Monitoring
Cancer Markers
Cardiometabolic Monitoring
Other POC Applications
North America and Europe are holding the largest share and dominating the POC data management software market. Countries of these regions such as the US captured large stakes and increasing demand frequently due to the vast budgets of the health care treatments infrastructure and provisions of exceptionally well-established health care facilities. The increasing income level of people and raising their living standards, and the rise in the demand of their preventive health care also increase the market demand. Adopting advanced technologies and updated software also leads to effective and efficient work that promotes market growth in the region.
The key players covered in this report:
Siemens Healthineers
HemoCue AB
Abbott Laboratories
Radiometer Medical ApS
TELCOR, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Randox Laboratories Ltd.
Esaote SpA
Hedera Biomedics srl
Seaward Electronic Ltd
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Point of Care Data Management Software Market Key Players
4-7 Point of Care Data Management Software Market by Regions {Americas, APAC, Europe}
8 Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Key Investors in Point of Care Data Management Software Market
10 Key Players Analysis
11 Research Findings and Conclusion
