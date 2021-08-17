Global Keyword Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2021-2027 : Itron, Verizon, Accenture, TCS, Alibaba

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2021 -- The Smart City concept is an emerging solution that holds the ability to optimize the efficiency of city operations and connect to citizens, manage urban flows, transform the administration and support of living and working environments and also improve public safety.



Basically, it is an urban setting which by using different electronic methods and integration of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data, cloud storage, and data analytics, collects and analyzes data and use the gained insights to manage assets, resources, and services efficiently for enhancing the living conditions of the residents.



It makes use of hardware components, such as chips, sensors, and actuators, and software solutions like user interfaces (UIs), communication networks, and the Internet of Things (IoT) devices to make life more efficient, controllable, economical, productive, integrated, and sustainable.



Smart City MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services



By Function/Application Area:

Smart Transportation

Smart Utilities

Smart Mobility

Environmental Solution

Smart Education

Smart Healthcare

Smart Public Safety

Smart Governance

Smart Lighting Solutions

Smart Building

Other Smart Solutions



The North American region dominates the Smart City market and is expected to maintain its position at the top in the coming years also. The growth in the region can be attributed to various factors such as the increasing demand for Smart Citys in the automobile and aerospace industry, the increasing development of various software coupled with the deployment of automation solutions in the manufacturing industries in the region, and the increased R&D in the field of the IoT and IIoT. Also, high economic growth, supportive government initiatives to support the advent of Industry 4.0, and the increasing presence of vendors that offer Smart City solutions in the region contribute to the growth of this market in the region. The U.S and Canada are the major contributors in the region.



The key players covered in this report:

Alphabet Inc.

Honeywell International

Emerson Electric

Cognizant

AVEVA Inc.

Bentley Systems

PTC Inc.

Rockwell Automation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Schneider Electric Inc.

Siemens AG

International Business Machines Corp.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

ScaleOut Software Inc.

Dell

ABB Group

Accenture

Ansys Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Hexagon Geosystems AG

Wipro Ltd.

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems Inc.

CSC

AT&T

Capgemini SE

Dassault Systems

General Electric Company

Infosys Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Robert Bosch

SWIM.AI



Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Smart City Market Key Players

4-7 Smart City Market by Regions {Americas, APAC, Europe}

8 Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Key Investors in Smart City Market

10 Key Players Analysis

11 Research Findings and Conclusion



