Global Keyword Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2021-2027 : Itron, Verizon, Accenture, TCS, Alibaba

Global Smart Cities Market 2020 - Top Fastest Growing Segments and Emerging Opportunities – NEC, SAP SE, Ericsson, Google, AWS
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2021 -- The Smart City concept is an emerging solution that holds the ability to optimize the efficiency of city operations and connect to citizens, manage urban flows, transform the administration and support of living and working environments and also improve public safety.
Basically, it is an urban setting which by using different electronic methods and integration of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data, cloud storage, and data analytics, collects and analyzes data and use the gained insights to manage assets, resources, and services efficiently for enhancing the living conditions of the residents.
It makes use of hardware components, such as chips, sensors, and actuators, and software solutions like user interfaces (UIs), communication networks, and the Internet of Things (IoT) devices to make life more efficient, controllable, economical, productive, integrated, and sustainable.
Book Your Sample Pages For FREE @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/report-sample/34526?utm_source=KailasRW
Smart City MARKET SEGMENTATION:
By Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
By Function/Application Area:
Smart Transportation
Smart Utilities
Smart Mobility
Environmental Solution
Smart Education
Smart Healthcare
Smart Public Safety
Smart Governance
Smart Lighting Solutions
Smart Building
Other Smart Solutions
The North American region dominates the Smart City market and is expected to maintain its position at the top in the coming years also. The growth in the region can be attributed to various factors such as the increasing demand for Smart Citys in the automobile and aerospace industry, the increasing development of various software coupled with the deployment of automation solutions in the manufacturing industries in the region, and the increased R&D in the field of the IoT and IIoT. Also, high economic growth, supportive government initiatives to support the advent of Industry 4.0, and the increasing presence of vendors that offer Smart City solutions in the region contribute to the growth of this market in the region. The U.S and Canada are the major contributors in the region.
Ask For Customized Report As Per Your Business Requirement @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/send-an-enquiry/34526?utm_source=KailasRW
The key players covered in this report:
Alphabet Inc.
Honeywell International
Emerson Electric
Cognizant
AVEVA Inc.
Bentley Systems
PTC Inc.
Rockwell Automation
SAP SE
SAS Institute
Schneider Electric Inc.
Siemens AG
International Business Machines Corp.
Johnson Controls International Plc
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
ScaleOut Software Inc.
Dell
ABB Group
Accenture
Ansys Inc.
Autodesk Inc.
TIBCO Software Inc.
Hexagon Geosystems AG
Wipro Ltd.
Amazon Web Services
Cisco Systems Inc.
CSC
AT&T
Capgemini SE
Dassault Systems
General Electric Company
Infosys Ltd.
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Robert Bosch
SWIM.AI
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Smart City Market Key Players
4-7 Smart City Market by Regions {Americas, APAC, Europe}
8 Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Key Investors in Smart City Market
10 Key Players Analysis
11 Research Findings and Conclusion
Purchase This Report Directly as 2900 USD @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/checkout/34526?utm_source=KailasRW
About Intelligence Market Report
We provide in-depth industry analysis that suits your organizational needs and allows decision-makers to run businesses effortlessly. We have achieved excellence in providing end-to-end industry research solutions. Our brigade of industry experts gathers key information and prepares content that aligns with our client's business/niche.
Contact Us:
David
Business Development Manager
Intelligence Market Research
sales@intelligencemarketreport.com
UK (+44) 208 638 5991