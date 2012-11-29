Global Kinase Inhibitors Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Kinase Inhibitor market to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the prevalence of disease. The Global Kinase Inhibitor market has also been witnessing the trend of an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions. However, patent expiration of kinase inhibitors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Kinase Inhibitor Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Kinase Inhibitor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Roche Holding Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Co., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Eisai Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Mylan Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



