Global Knee & Hip Market Report: 2013 Edition

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Knee and hip joints are the most important joints in the human body as they bear our body weight. Both knee and hip are large, complex joints that are frequently injured through sports, accidents and the aging process. In addition, conditions like arthritis and bursitis may also cause chronic pain. Advanced designs have led to the development of high joint stability and functionality, which provides a much better degree of movement. These technological advancements aim at returning the maximum degree of function to joints and have made surgery a more viable option for patients. Joint replacements surgery has been one of the greatest medical advances over the time.



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Economic development and the corresponding increases in the disposable income, intensifying focus on health; rising demand for minimally invasive and other improved technological surgeries; and growing obesity rates are among the major factors driving the global knee & hip market. The market is projected to further grow in years to come and become more specialized due to economic, social and demographic trends.



The global knee & hip market is consolidated with top five players controlling the majority share of the total market. Zimmer, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy), Stryker, Biomet and Smith & Nephew are the leading players in the knee & hip market.



The report “Global Knee & Hip Market” analyzes the global and the US market. It also identifies the key trends shaping and driving the dynamism in knee & hip market. The report provides insight on the prevalent competitive landscape of major players, along with their business strategies.



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By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



Table of Content



1. Introduction

1.1 Hip Disorders & Treatment

1.1.1 Hip Anatomy

1.1.2 Hip Disorders

1.1.3 Symptoms of Hip Disorder

1.1.4 Types of Hip Procedure

1.2 Knee Disorders & Treatment

1.2.1 Knee Anatomy

1.2.2 Knee Disorders

1.2.3 Symptoms of Knee Disorders

1.2.4 Type of Knee Procedures



2. Market Size

2.1 Global Orthopedic Market

Market Value

Major Segments

Regional Breakdown

2.2 Knee Market

2.2.1 Global Knee Market

Market Value

Market Growth

Price Trend

Regional Breakdown

2.2.2 The US Knee Market

Market Value

Market Volume

2.3 Hip Market

2.3.1 Global Hip Market

Market Value

Market Growth

Price Trend

Regional Breakdown

2.3.2 The US Hip Market

Market Value

Market Volume



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