Global Knee & Hip Market Research Report 2013: Recent Market Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Knee and hip joints are the most important joints in the human body as they bear our body weight. Both knee and hip are large, complex joints that are frequently injured through sports, accidents and the aging process. In addition, conditions like arthritis and bursitis may also cause chronic pain. Advanced designs have led to the development of high joint stability and functionality, which provides a much better degree of movement. These technological advancements aim at returning the maximum degree of function to joints and have made surgery a more viable option for patients. Joint replacements surgery has been one of the greatest medical advances over the time.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-knee-and-hip-market-report-2013-edition



Economic development and the corresponding increases in the disposable income, intensifying focus on health; rising demand for minimally invasive and other improved technological surgeries; and growing obesity rates are among the major factors driving the global knee & hip market. The market is projected to further grow in years to come and become more specialized due to economic, social and demographic trends.



The global knee & hip market is consolidated with top five players controlling the majority share of the total market. Zimmer, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy), Stryker, Biomet and Smith & Nephew are the leading players in the knee & hip market.



The report “Global Knee & Hip Market” analyzes the global and the US market. It also identifies the key trends shaping and driving the dynamism in knee & hip market. The report provides insight on the prevalent competitive landscape of major players, along with their business strategies.



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/181276



Table of Content



1. Introduction

1.1 Hip Disorders & Treatment

1.1.1 Hip Anatomy

1.1.2 Hip Disorders

1.1.3 Symptoms of Hip Disorder

1.1.4 Types of Hip Procedure

1.2 Knee Disorders & Treatment

1.2.1 Knee Anatomy

1.2.2 Knee Disorders

1.2.3 Symptoms of Knee Disorders

1.2.4 Type of Knee Procedures



2. Market Size

2.1 Global Orthopedic Market



Market Value

Major Segments

Regional Breakdown



2.2 Knee Market

2.2.1 Global Knee Market



Market Value

Market Growth

Price Trend

Regional Breakdown



2.2.2 The US Knee Market



Market Value

Market Volume



2.3 Hip Market

2.3.1 Global Hip Market



Market Value

Market Growth

Price Trend

Regional Breakdown



2.3.2 The US Hip Market



Market Value

Market Volume



3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Key Trends

3.1.1 Improved Implant Materials and Surgical Techniques

3.1.2 Drive towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries

3.1.3 Increasing Obesity Rate

3.2 Growth Drivers

3.2.1 Rise in Aging Demographics

3.2.2 Economic Development

3.2.3 Accelerating Healthcare Expenditure

3.3 Significant Developments

3.3.1 The Personalized Knee System by Zimmer

3.3.2 Empi Phoenix Muscle Stimulator by DJO Global

3.3.3 Exactech Introduces LPI Prime Hip System: A Conservative Treatment Hip Replacement System

3.3.4 C-Stem AMT Total Hip System by DePuy

3.4 Challenges

3.4.1 Regulatory risk

3.4.2 Dearth of Expertise and Trained Healthcare Workers

3.4.3 Inadequate Reimbursement and Coverage



4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Competition in Orthopedic Market



Market Share



4.2 Competitive Landscape- Global Knee Market



Market Share

Growth Comparison of Major Players



4.3 Competitive Landscape- Global Hip Market



Market Share

Growth Comparison of Major Players



5. Company Profiles

5.1 Johnson & Johnson-DePuy

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 Financial Overview

5.1.3 Business Strategies



New Product Development

Increasing Global Reach



5.2 Zimmer

5.2.1 Business Overview

5.2.2 Financial Overview

5.2.3 Business Strategies



Geographic and Product Expansion

Faster Commercialization of New Products



5.3 Stryker

5.3.1 Business Overview

5.3.2 Financial Overview

5.3.3 Business Strategies



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/181276



Growth through Innovation

Strategic Acquisitions



5.4 Biomet

5.4.1 Business Overview

5.4.2 Financial Overview

5.4.3 Business Strategies



Launch New Products and Technologies

Expand Global Reach



6. Market Outlook

6.1 Market Forecast

6.2 Forecast Methodology

6.2.1 Dependent and Independent Variables

6.2.2 Correlation Analysis

6.2.3 Regression Analysis



The US Knee Units by Procedure Type (2008-2012)

Hip Units by Procedure Type (2008-2012)

Quarterly Growth of Major Players in Global Knee Market (Q112A- Q213A)

Quarterly Y-O-Y Growth of Major Players in Global Hip Market (Q112A- Q213A)

Dependent & Independent Variables (2008-2012)

Correlation Matrix

Model Summary – Coefficient of Determination

Regression Coefficients Output



Latest Reports:



Fermentation Chemicals Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/fermentation-chemicals-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018



The report covers forecast and analysis for the fermentation chemicals market on a global and regional level. The demand forecast is done based on volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for the period ranging from 2013 to 2019. The study includes the drivers and restraints for the fermentation chemicals market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. In addition, the report includes the study of the opportunities available in the fermentation chemicals market on a global and regional level.



To give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the fermentation chemicals market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of the Porters five forces model for the fermentation chemicals market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view on the fermentation chemicals market by segmenting the market based on its product segments and applications. All the product and application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2013 to 2019. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). This segment includes the demand for individual applications and product segments in all the regions.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/166365



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Ajinomoto Company Incorporation, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Novozymes A/S, Cargill Incorporation, Evonik Industries and Du Pont Danisco A/S among others. The company profiles include attributes like company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments.



Fermentation Chemicals Market, Product Segment Analysis:



Alcohols

Enzymes

Organic Acids

Others



Fermentation Chemicals Market, Application Segment Analysis:



Industrial Applications

Food and Beverages

Nutritional and Pharmaceutical

Plastics and Fibers

Others



Fermentation Chemicals Market, Regional Analysis:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world



Wearable Medical Devices Market(Heart Rate Monitors, Activity Monitors, ECG, Pulse Oximeters, EEG, EMG, Glucose/Insulin Management, Pain Management, Wearable Respiratory Therapy) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/wearable-medical-devices-marketheart-rate-monitors-activity-monitors-ecg-pulse-oximeters-eeg-emg-glucoseinsulin-management-pain-management-wearable-respiratory-therapy-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013



Wearable medical devices defined in the strictest sense are devices with sensors attached to the body that detect and monitor changes in body signatures of various areas and organs. This report focuses on the various segments of wearable devices currently available in the market and also predicts the introduction of several innovative devices in the future. It analyzes several popular market segments such as the heart rate monitors and activity monitors that are a major drivers for this market today. The study estimates popular technologies within the segment in terms of revenues for a period of nine years from 2011 to 2019. This includes base values obtained from secondary data collected by a strong background research of the topic. The forecast is presented from 2013 to 2019 with a compounded annual growth rate for each segment and sub-section.



The study also elucidates the market drivers, restraints and opportunities that a market player will come across in this area. TMR has also labored to present other trends in the market that will affect the wearable market in future such as the introduction and impact of google glass on the healthcare sector. It gives a brief introduction to each topic as it covers the commercial aspects of the market and its technologies along with current trends. Along with the market dynamics, the report includes a Porter’s Five Forces Analysis on the market that delivers how several commercial factors continue to impact the growth and sale of these technologies.



The report analyzes diagnostic wearable medical devices for monitoring vital signs such as heart rate, pulse oximetry, blood pressure, electrocardiograms, neuromonitors, and fetal monitors. It also analyzes the market for therapeutic wearable devices such as wearable glucose/insulin monitors, pain management devices and respiratory devices such as CPAP. Itattempts to estimate the end use applications for wearable devices that are divided into sports and fitness, remote patient monitoring and home healthcare. By doing this, the study covers the market for complete healthcare sector dedicated to these devices.



The geographical analysis includes details of the market and its current situation for four major geographies of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The analysis is presented after understanding both a macro and microeconomic perspective while sizing the market for each of these regions. Towards the end of the study we have contrived to present the company profiles of several market players along with their recent developments and revenues of publicly traded companies for three consecutive years. The product portfolio related to this particular market has also been included within these company profiles.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/181009



The global wearable medical devices market is categorized into the following segments:



Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Product Types



Wearable Therapeutic Medical Devices

Wearable Diagnostic Medical Devices



Wearable Diagnostic Medical Devices Market, by Product Types



Vital Signs Monitors

Fetal & Obstetric Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices



Wearable Therapeutic Medical Devices Market, by Product Types



Pain Management

Glucose/Insulin Monitoring

Respiratory Therapy Devices



Wearable Therapeutic Medical Devices Market, by Application



Sports and Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare



Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://industry-research-reports.blogspot.com/