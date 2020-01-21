Global Kombucha Market: Increased Demand from Industry to Spell Growth for Market, Says IGR

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The latest report on "Kombucha Market (Microbial Type - Bacteria, Mold, and Yeast; Flavors - Citric, Coconut, Fruits, Flowers, Herbs, and Other Flavors): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global kombucha market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.35% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/90



Kombucha Market: Insights



Kombucha is fermented carbonated functional beverages made from black tea, sugar and kombucha culture, a symbiotic culture of bacteria, mold, yeast, and some other ingredients. For obtaining different flavors other ingredients such as citrus, coconut, flowers, fruits, herbs, roots and spices are added. The kombucha obtained at the end of the fermentation process, after four weeks. It contains antioxidants, enzymes, probiotics, vitamins, and vinegar.



Moreover, it contains acids such as acetic, gluconic and lactic. Traditionally in China, kombucha found applications in treating inflammatory ailments and cancer. Kombucha helps in reducing headaches, stress, and weight, improving digestion and energy levels and it is a useful remedy for acne.



Increasing Popularity of Flavored Kombucha Products is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Kombucha Market



The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages, functional beverages, sports and energy drinks, natural and fortified drink, along with increasing awareness about the health benefits of kombucha, drive the growth of the global kombucha market. The increasing popularity of flavored kombucha products is expected to drive the growth of the kombucha market. Further, increasing occurrences of lifestyle-related health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, and others are enhancing the demand for kombucha products, due to its health benefits for various medical conditions.



The presence of antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties are making kombucha, a favorite alternative for green tea, among health-conscious people. Besides, governments are also promoting the kombucha, as a health drink, in various countries and are expected to boost the growth of the kombucha market. On the flip side, the high cost of the kombucha products is likely to restrain the growth of the global kombucha market. The new strict regulations for kombucha products in various countries will be a challenge for major players in the market. Moreover, increasing demand for fortified and functional beverages is expected to provide growth opportunities for the kombucha market, during the forecast period.



Ask Discount for the Latest Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/90



North America Region Dominated the Kombucha Market



In terms of geographies, North America region dominated the kombucha market. Owing to the presence of major kombucha manufacturers in the USA, a wider range of flavors and increasing awareness about the health benefits of kombucha among people are some of the boosting factors for the growth of kombucha market.



Further, Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market and it is expected to be the fastest-growing kombucha market globally during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region factors such as increasing demand for functional beverages and awareness about the health benefits of kombucha drives the growth of the Asian Market. The European region due to the growing demand for functional beverages in Western European nations drives the growth of the kombucha market.



Kombucha Industry: Segmentation



The report on global kombucha market covers segments such as microbial type and flavors. On the basis of microbial type, the sub-markets include bacteria, mold, and yeast. On the basis of flavors, the sub-markets include citric, coconut, fruits, flowers, herbs, and other flavors.



Kombucha Market: Competitive Landscape



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Buchi Kombucha, The Hain Celestial Group, KeVita, Inc., Kosmic Kombucha, NessAlla Kombucha, Red Bull GmbH, Reed's, Inc., Revive Kombucha, Humm Kombucha, GT's Living Foods, and Other companies.



Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-kombucha-market



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the kombucha.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.