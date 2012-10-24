Global Lab Expo on 1-3 December 2012 at Ambala Cantt. Haryana India

Punjab, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- PHD Chamber and Ambala Scientific Instruments manufacturers’ Association (ASIMA) are jointly organizing trade exhibition of educational instruments - Global Lab Expo from 1st to 3rd December 2012 at Farooka Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Ambala Cantt.



Amarjeet Singh, Presdient of Ambala Scientific Instruments manufacturers’ Association (ASIMA) told that this will be the 3rd edition of Global Lab Expo which is the only comprehensive exhibition for educational instruments in India. The Expo is organized to focus on the latest trends and technology of the industry.



This platform always provides the immediate and accurate access to the equipments, products and newly designed technologies in almost each sector of laboratory. It offers the exhibiting companies to present their innovations, products and services while allowing broad professional public and students to gain comprehensive information about the trends in laboratory, scientific, analytical and biotechnology equipment's. The show will provide the best opportunity to meet and do business with the key decision makers in prolific industry under one roof and will be an excellent opportunity for the exhibitors to build their brand image and network with their clients.



Products on displaying shall be livewire, therefore teachers and students can see the actual working of the different apparatus and demonstration models. It will provide be an opportunity not only to learn about the latest products but also to guide the manufacturer in improving the product to give better results.



Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) will be displaying many of their products which can explain various difficult principles of science like Bernoullies Theorm, Friction etc. Many more educational groups and big names in scientific instrument like Leica, Educomp etc. will be participating in the trade fair. Therefore it will increase the domain knowledge of the teachers and lecturers.



Dalip Sharma, Regional Director of PHD Chamber of Commerce, Chandigarh region told that Persons of high eminence shall be delivering guest lectures on child behaviour and teaching pedagogy which will be very beneficial.



