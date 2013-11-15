Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Labels Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Labels market to grow at a CAGR of 4.13 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages. The Global Labels market has also been witnessing the increasing demand from emerging countries. However, the highly fragmented nature of the market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Labels Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, the Americas, Europe, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Labels market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Avery Dennison Corp., Bemis Co. Inc., CCL Industries Inc., and Lintec Group.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Belmark Inc., Fort Dearborn Co., Hammer Packaging Corp., MPI Label Systems, Multi-Color Corp., Nashua Corp., Smyth Companies Inc., UPM Raflatac, and WS Packaging Group Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146319/global-labels-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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