Global Laboratory and Handheld Raman Instruments Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Laboratory and Handheld Raman Instruments market to grow at a CAGR of 11.75 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in government regulations to ensure the safety and quality of food and drugs. The Global Laboratory and Handheld Raman Instruments market has also been witnessing the trend of an increase in mergers and acquisitions. However, the availability of alternative devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Laboratory and Handheld Raman Instruments Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Laboratory and Handheld Raman Instruments market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are HORIBA Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., and Bruker Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are JASCO Analytical Instruments, and B&W Tek Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



