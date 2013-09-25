Global Laboratory and Handheld Raman Instruments Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Raman is an analytical technique used to observe vibrational resonance in molecules. It is a non-destructive technique and such instruments work on the principle of scattering of light at different wavelengths from the incident probe light or sample. Raman instruments provide information in the form spectrum consisting of number of peaks. Each peak represents a particular frequency of specific molecular bond. Thus, it helps in providing the chemical composition of the sample under analysis. Raman instruments also help in providing information regarding the chemical structure, phase, contamination and impurity of the molecule or sample; thus this technology is often used in drug development, quality assurance and quality control.



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The laboratory and handheld Raman instruments market is categorized on the basis of following segmentation:

Product type:

Food

Drug

Cosmetics



End-user application:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical sector

Industrial sector

Educational sector



In terms of market share, the global Raman instruments market is dominated by North America as the technique continues to gain increased momentum in security and pharmaceutical applications in this region while Europe gains second position in this market. Emerging economies of Asia such as India, China, Japan and Russia as well as Latin American and Middle East Asian countries are expected to undergo rapid market growth by employing various market consolidation strategies such as mergers and acquisitions.



One of the major factors driving the market growth is the increase in use of Raman instruments due to stringent regulations laid down by domestic governments to ensure improved quality and safety of food, drugs and cosmetics. Other prime driver is the robustness, portability and cost effectiveness of Raman instruments as well as prevalence of large number of market consolidation activities. However, the key deterrent holding back the growth of this market is the increased availability of alternative devices for Raman instruments.



Some of the key manufacturers in the market for laboratory and handheld Raman instruments include B&W Tek, Inc., Bruker Corp., Horiba Ltd., JASCO Analytical Instruments, PerkinElmer, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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