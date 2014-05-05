Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Laboratory Automation Systems

Laboratory automation is the usage of technology and equipment to conduct routine or tedious activities including state-of-the-art work flows in research, quality assurance, and diagnostics laboratories. Automation enables robust and faster throughput and analysis of a large number of samples at one time. Laboratory automation systems are primarily used in clinical testing and drug discovery, and can either be standalone systems or total laboratory systems.

Analysts forecast the Global Laboratory Automation Systems market will grow at a CAGR of 5.32 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Laboratory Automation Systems market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of laboratory automation systems such as

Clinical Laboratory Systems

Drug Discovery Laboratory Systems

The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Global Laboratory Automation Systems market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.

Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Laboratory Automation Systems market landscape.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Danaher Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors



Abbott Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

bioMrieux SA

Biotek Instruments Inc.

Brooks Automation Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Eppendorf AG

Hamilton Storage Technologies Inc.

LabVantage Solutions Inc.

Labware Inc.

Olympus Corp.

Qiagen NV

Roche Holding AG

Sartorius Stedim-Biotech SA

Siemens Healthcare

Sotax AG

Xtril AG



Market Driver

Need for High Reproducibility and Accuracy.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Limited Adoption in Small and Medium-sized Laboratories.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Emergence of New Diagnostic Techniques.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Danaher Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMrieux SA, Biotek Instruments Inc., Brooks Automation Inc., Cerner Corp., Eppendorf AG, Hamilton Storage Technologies Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., Labware Inc., Olympus Corp., Qiagen NV, Roche Holding AG, Sartorius Stedim-Biotech SA, Siemens Healthcare , Sotax AG, Xtril AG



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153540/global-laboratory-automation-systems-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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