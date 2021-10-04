Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market to Touch Slightly Above 1.5 Bn by 2026 End, Says QY Research

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- QY Research has published a new report, named "Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Research Report 2020", wherein comprehensive analysis of the Laboratory Automation Workcells has been provided. The market for Laboratory Automation Workcells is estimated to reach slightly above US$ 1.5 Bn by 2026 end and was a little above US$ 1.0 Bn in 2020. The market is likely to register a robust CAGR of 6.9% throughout 2021-2026.



Surge in the R&D Projects and Scientific Research to Increase the Need for Lab Automation



With the increasing R&D projects and scientific research, handling huge research items has become complex. This has called for the need for laboratory digitization and automation. Lab Automation Workcells have the ability to enhance the efficiency, lower the operational cost and time, and reduce manpower involvement, while optimizing the quality and reliability of the analytical process. Integration of technologies such as Big Data analysis, IoT, and cloud computing is further aiding the Lab Automation Workcells market growth.



Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories to Emerge as a Key Application Segment



The report has analysed the key application segments in the Laboratory Automation Workcells market including hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutes, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Analysts have predicted that the adoption of Lab Automation Workcells will increase in various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment on the back of rising pricing pressure, high cost incurred by errors, and increased need for quality consistency. In addition to this, the report has segregated the market based on type into with enclosure and without enclosure and has offered detailed analysis of each segment and its contribution to the overall market size.



North America to Take the Lead in the Coming Years



North America is anticipated to create robust demand for Laboratory Automation Workcells in the years to come owing to increasing adoption of lab automation by the heath organizations for drug discovery and clinical diagnostics. Additionally, North America is observing huge investments in research and technological innovation, thereby favourably impacting the global Laboratory Automation Workcells market.



Manufacturers to launch State-of-the-Art Automation Solutions in Future



For instance, Peak Analysis & Automation (PAA) is planning to showcase its novel KX-2™ collaborative robot and offer interactive tours of its S-CEL™ laboratory workcell, along with experienced automation support on booth 1313 at SLAS2020.



Some of the major companies functioning in the global Laboratory Automation Workcells market comprise Roche, Hudson Robotics, Beckman Coulter, Inpeco, Siemens, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Aim Lab Automation Technologies, Yaskawa Motoman, Peak Analysis & Automation (PAA), A&T, and Transcriptic.



