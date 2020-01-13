Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the "Laboratory Gas Generators Market (Type - Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Zero Air, and Other Gas Generators; Application - Gas Chromatography, Liquid Chromatography-mass Spectrometry, Gas Analyzers, and Other Applications; End-user - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Chemical & Petrochemical Companies, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." Laboratory gas generators provide easy to use on-demand gas solution. It is a cost-effective alternative for pressurized gas cylinders. Laboratory gas generators are better than conventional gas cylinders in terms of safety. The laboratory gas generators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6 % over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Laboratory Gas Generators Market is Driven by the Growing Adoption of Analytical Techniques in the Drug and Food Approval Process



The growing adoption of analytical techniques in the drug and food approval process is prompting the demand for laboratory gas generators. Safety is paramount and gas generators provide a safe solution for using gases in the laboratory. Gas generators abolish the common safety risks associated with the cylinders as gases such as hydrogen and nitrogen come in high-pressure cylinders with their own inherent risks. Safety concerns and the need for on-demand supply are further prompting researchers to move away from traditional tanks and adopt laboratory gas generators thus driving the growth of the laboratory gas generators.



Nitrogen Gas Generator Segment Accounted for the Largest Share During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of type, application, and end-user. Based on the type, the market is further segmented into nitrogen, hydrogen, zero air, and other gas generators. Based on the application, the sub-markets include gas chromatography, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, gas analyzers, and other applications. Based on the end-user, the sub-markets include pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, chemical & petrochemical companies, and other end-users.



Among the laboratory gas generators market type, the nitrogen gas generator segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to its better efficiency, improved safety, and expandable and scalable nitrogen generation capacity.



Gas Chromatography Segment to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



Among the laboratory gas generators market application, the gas chromatography segment is expected to grow at a considerable pace due to its advantages such as convenience, safety, extended downtime, optimal analysis, and elimination of hazardous gas cylinders.



Laboratory Gas Generators Market: Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Praxair Technology, Inc., NEL ASA, LNI Swissgas Srl, LabTech S.R.L., Angstrom Advanced, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Airgas, Inc., Claind S.r.l, and Other Companies.



Smallest Hydrogen Generator Introduced by Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd



Peak Scientific Instruments has launched its latest hydrogen gas solution on September 2019. Precision Hydrogen SL, the smallest and easiest to use laboratory-grade hydrogen generator for GC-FID. Precision Hydrogen SL is extremely compact, with a total footprint measuring less than 20% of the size of the existing Precision models. Available in both 100cc and 200cc and in black and white, Precision Hydrogen SL produces hydrogen gas at 99.9995% purity.



