Global Laboratory Information Systems Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- A laboratory information system (LIS) is an integrated software to manage data and information at all levels in scientific and commercial laboratories. In healthcare LIS is used to manage operations, data, records, quality control, sample and instrument in clinical healthcare laboratories and pharmaceutical drug discovery and manufacturing laboratories. LIS is of great help in improving efficiency and reducing operating cost by enabling data share across various departments of a laboratory. Various LIMS solutions are available to manage information and data at different level such as chromatography data system to manage data related with chromatography techniques, scientific data management system that enables scientific data preservation, accessibility and retrieval of data when needed.



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The market for laboratory information system is expected to witness a steady growth under the influence of increasing demand for improved laboratory efficiency, streamlined workflow across the different departments of a laboratory, increasing integration of LIS in mobile applications and increasing use of automated instruments in the laboratory. Use of LIS in a laboratory causes reduction in labor cost that results into reduced operating cost will also help in driving the growth of this market. The market for laboratory information system is considered to be mature in developed regions like North America and Europe. The market in these regions will grow only under the impact of centralization and consolidation of hospitals and laboratories generating demand for LIS software and hardware. The other factor that may drive the market is introduction of new product with improved features for applying in different administrative work. On the other hand emerging markets will witness a relatively good growth due to emerging economies of these nations, increasing access to better healthcare and rapid growth of medical tourism industry in countries such as India, China, Malaysia and Thailand.



Some of the market players in this industry segment are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Starlims Corporation. Others vendors comprise of Caliber Info Solutions, AAC Info Tray AG, F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Zumatrix, McKesson Provider Technologies and NXG Group.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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