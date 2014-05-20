Global Lactic Acid and PolyLactic Acid (PLA) Indsutry - Market Size,Share,Trends,Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- The global poly lactic acid (PLA) market is expected to reach USD 2,169.6 million by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The global lactic acid market is expected to reach USD 4,312.2 million by 2020, fueled by growing PLA demand. Increasing bioplastics demand coupled with growing adoption of PLA for packaging products is expected to drive the market over the next six years. Favorable regulatory scenario for environmentally friendly products is also expected to give impetus to the global market over the forecast period.



Increasing crude oil prices are expected to drive PLA demand, since majority of plastics are manufactured using petroleum-based resources. PLA is compostable and environmentally friendly; therefore, it proves ideal for food packaging and other consumer products. Inferior performance of PLA products as compared to conventional plastics may pose a barrier to industry growth over the forecast period. Changing consumer preferences and increasing demand for personal care is expected to enhance lactic acid market penetration in skin care applications used for anti-acne, skin lightening and anti-aging products.



The report “Lactic Acid And Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market By Application (Packaging, Agriculture, Transport, Electronics, Textiles) Analysis And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/lactic-acid-and-poly-lactic-acid-market



Request Free Sample of This Report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/lactic-acid-and-poly-lactic-acid-market/request



Further key findings from the study suggest:



- Global lactic acid demand was 714.2 kilo tons in 2013, which is expected to reach 1,960.1 kilo tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2014 to 2020. Industrial applications are expected to be the largest and fastest growing segment over the forecast period; they accounted for 44.8% of the overall market in 2013, with an estimated CAGR of 19.3% from 2014 to 2020.

- Global PLA demand was estimated to be 360.8 kilo tons in 2013, which is expected to reach 1,205.3 kilo tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2014 to 2020. Packaging accounted for 59.6% of the overall PLA market in 2013, and is expected to remain the dominant application segment over the forecast period. Rigid packaging was the largest contributor to overall PLA demand in packaging in 2013. Textiles are expected to be the fastest growing segment, at a CAGR of 17.5% in terms of revenue from 2014 to 2020.

- North America is expected to remain the largest market for lactic acid through the forecast period, and was valued at USD 444 million in 2013. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 19.5% in terms of revenue from 2014 to 2020. This region is also expected to be the fastest growing market for PLA at an estimated CAGR of 17.9% from 2014 to 2020.

- Industry participants include NatureWorks LLC, Purac, Galactic, Pyramid Bioplastics (a collaboration of Pyramid Technologies and German Bioplastics), BASF, Synbra, etc. Companies operating in the market target product innovation as well as strategic alliances for gaining market share.



Browse All Renewable Chemicals Market Reports @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry/renewable-chemicals



For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global lactic acid and PLA market on the basis of application and region:



Lactic Acid Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2020)

- Industrial

- Food & Beverage

- Pharmaceuticals

- Personal Care

- Others



PLA Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2020)

- Packaging

- Agriculture

- Transport

- Electronics

- Textiles

- Others



Lactic Acid and PLA Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2020)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



Latest Reports Published By Grand View Research:



Catheters Market Analysis By Product (Cardiovascular, Urology, Intravenous, Neurovascular And Specialty Catheters) And Segment Forecasts To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/catheters-market-analysis



Powder Coatings Market Analysis By Application (Automotive, Consumer Goods, General Industry, Architectural, Furniture) And Segment Forecasts To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/powder-coatings-market-analysis



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit http://www.grandviewresearch.com/



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com