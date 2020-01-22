Global Lactose Industry 2019, Deep Market Research Report, Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- The latest report on "Lactose Market (Form - Powder Form, and Granule Form; End-Use - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, and Cosmetics & Personal Care): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global lactose market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Lactose Market: Industry Insights



Lactose is a disaccharide(sugar). It is generally found in the milk and milk-based products. It aids in the absorption of the phosphorus and calcium by the body and facilitates the growth of beneficial bacteria in the human gut, which helps to maintain a good digestive system inside the body. The galactose, which is found in the lactose, produces galactolipids, which helps in the development of the nervous system and brain in a proper way. Further, the glucose which forms the bond with galactose to form lactose in milk supplies the required energy to the body.



Proper Development and Maintenance of the Body is Helping to Grow the Demand of the Lactose Market



The growing application of lactose for the proper development and maintenance of the body is helping to grow the demand of the lactose market. Further, several people are lactose tolerance, who are unable to digest sugar(lactose) present in the milk, need a large amount of external lactose to maintain their body. Additionally, the growing demand of the lactose for the production of confectionery/chocolate, bakery, meat salting industry, and baby food industry is helping to grow the demand of the lactose around the globe.



However, lack of awareness among the consumers about the lactose and its related product is hampering the growth of lactose market. Recently one survey conducted by the Nestle among mothers with children aged above 6 months or above, found that several mothers were not knowing about lactose, its different sources, benefits, and function. The same situation is among several consumer groups.



Lactose Industry: Segmentations



The lactose market is segmented on the basis of the form and the end-use. On the basis of form, the sub-markets include powder form and granule form. On the basis of end use, the sub-markets include food & beverages, pharmaceutical, animal feed, and cosmetics & personal care.



Lactose Market: Competitive Landscape



The global Lactose market is highly competitive. The prominent players operating in the global lactose market are Glanbia plc, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, DuPont Nutrition & Heath(Danisco), ZPD A/S, BASF SE, Ba'emek Advanced Technologies Ltd., Arla Foods amba, Avantor, Armor Pharma, Käserei Champignon, and Hofmeister GmbH & Co. KG among others. Additionally, there are numerous players doing well in their respective captured markets.



North America is the Leading Market of the Lactose Market



Geographically, the global lactose market segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the leading market of the lactose market, owing to the presence of a large amount of the well-informed consumer base and the presence of a large number of leading lactose manufacturing companies.



Additionally, the presence of the leading pharmaceutical companies in this region is helping to grow the demand of lactose based products among lactose resistant people. Europe is the second-largest market after North America. The Asia-Pacific lactose market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the lactose based product among the child-rearing parents.



